By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Oct 16 Mountain rescue teams in Nepal
resumed their search for dozens of missing climbers on Thursday
after unseasonal blizzards and avalanches killed at least 20
people in an area that is a popular trekking route with
tourists.
The death toll, which included eight foreigners and a group
of yak herders, was expected to rise with so many unaccounted
for after unseasonal snowstorms brought by the tail end of
cyclone Hudhud that struck eastern India last weekend.
A Facebook page set up on Wednesday to help friends and
relatives trace loved ones trekking in Nepal quickly filled with
concerned posts from the United States, Canada, Australia and
South Korea.
"The weather is good," said Baburam Bhandari, district
governor of Mustang district, the area worst hit by the
disaster. "One army helicopter has already left for the site and
more helicopters will be pressed into service later."
Rescue teams are focused on the area around the Thorang-La
area near Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain. Rescuers
called off their search after light faded and blizzards set in
on Wednesday.
The hikers' deaths come during the peak trekking season in
Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountain peaks,
including Mount Everest.
For the past two days, Nepal has been lashed by heavy rains
brought on by the cyclone that has battered neighbouring India
since last weekend. The weather triggered blizzards at high
altitudes.
Ground teams of soldiers and police joined army helicopters
looking for survivors or bodies.
Nepal's tourism industry is still recovering from the
aftershocks of an ice avalanche that struck the lower reaches of
Mount Everest in April, killing 16 guides in the worst disaster
in the history of the world's highest peak.
More than a tenth of the nearly 800,000 tourists who visited
Nepal in 2013 went hiking or mountain climbing, providing a key
revenue stream for the aid-dependent nation, which relies on
income from tourism for 4 percent of its gross domestic product.
(Writing By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Douglas Busvine)