NEW DELHI Oct 16 At least 85 climbers are still
unaccounted for after a blizzard dumped snow and triggered
avalanches along a mountain trekking route popular with
backpackers, the Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal said on
Thursday.
At least 20 people were killed in the storm. Army and
civilian rescue workers say the number of missing is based on a
register of climbers in the affected area. Not all of those
people were necessarily trapped by the weather and some may have
left the trekking area, the rescue workers said.
Gopal Babu Shrestha, the treasurer of the Trekking Agencies'
Association of Nepal, said 23 people had been rescued. About 15
climbers were recovering in a hospital in Kathmandu, he said.
"This is one of the worst mountaineering accidents that I
can remember," Shrestha said.
Shrestha took part in helicopter rescue operations on
Wednesday and said he had seen what appeared to be people
trapped along the trail, but that the rescuers had not yet been
able to reach them.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma in KATHMANDU and Andrew MacAskill in
NEW DELHI; Editing by Nick Macfie)