By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 13 Norwegian energy giant
Statkraft AS has withdrawn its plan to build a
hydropower project in Nepal, officials said on Wednesday, in a
blow to the Himalayan nation's efforts to woo foreign investment
and lift its struggling economy.
The company was to invest $1.5 billion in the Tamakoshi III
plant to generate 650 megawatts for export to energy-hungry
India, which has an agreement with Nepal to buy electricity to
help cover its own supply shortages.
Ghanashyam Ojha, external affairs chief with the Investment
Board Nepal (IBN), said the Norwegian firm withdrew because it
was not sure it could send the power to markets in India, as
necessary cross-border transmission lines are not in place yet.
He said the decision may have also been prompted by last
year's devastating earthquake, which increased investment risks
in Nepal.
The project was located in the Dolakha district, about 100
km (62 miles) northeast of Kathmandu and close to the border
with Tibet. The area was one of the worst hit by two earthquakes
last year that left 9,000 people dead.
Statkraft said it had backed out after a thorough assessment
of the commercial, technical and regulatory factors as well as
what it called a non-conducive project development environment.
"These factors include a lack of viable power offtake
option, lower electricity price forecasts, insufficient
transmission capacity for power evacuation and absence of
necessary policies and regulatory framework for operationalizing
power sales," country director Sandip Shah said in a statement.
Nepal has been in political turmoil since it adopted a new
constitution last September. There have been violent protests by
minority ethnic Madhesi groups in the southern plains who say
their concerns have not been addressed by the charter.
Nepal is estimated to have the potential to generate more
than 42,000 MW of electricity, but has installed capacity of
just over 800 MW and has daily power cuts for up to 15 hours.
In 2014, authorities allowed two Indian companies to build
separate power plants, with a capacity of 900 MW each at a total
cost of $2.54 billion, for export to India.
China, which has helped Nepal develop smaller power plants,
is also in talks on big projects, officials said, as Beijing
jostles with New Delhi for influence over Nepal through aid and
investment.
