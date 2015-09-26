(Updates to add Indian government comment)
By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, Sept 26 Nepal is considering
rationing oil and fuel, a Nepal Oil Corp spokesman said on
Saturday, after hundreds of trucks were held up this week at the
India border when protesters against a new constitution gathered
to block the road.
Nepal adopted the charter last Sunday to promote unity and
stability after years of civil war, but its demarcation of
provinces has upset people in Nepal's south who fear the new
federal structure will marginalise them. At least 40 people,
mostly protestors, have been killed in violent clashes since
August.
About 900 trucks carrying food, fuel and other items were
lined up on the Indian side of the Raxaul-Birgunj border on
Saturday, said Kamlesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of customs
at the border point, as protestors from the Madhesi Morcha party
blocked the road in Nepal for a third day.
"If we do ration petrol and oil, we can manage for a couple
of weeks," said Deepak Baral, a Nepal Oil Corp spokesman.
Nepalese officials, however, pinned blame for the logjam on
India, Nepal's southern neighbour and biggest trading partner,
which has been drawn into the political crisis after criticising
Nepal's political leadership for rushing through the
constitution despite the dissent.
"India has closed the border," said Rograj Pant, a customs
official at the Raxaul-Birgunj border in Nepal. "There are no
goods coming across for (the protestors) to block."
Asked to comment on Nepalese worries that India had imposed
an informal blockade, India's external affairs ministry
spokesman Vikas Swarup said in an email on Saturday: "No, we
have not."
In Lalitpur, a city south of Kathmandu, hundreds of
motorcycles were lined up at a petrol station, anticipating a
fuel shortage.
Reshma Shrestha, a restaurant owner nearby, said she had
about a month's supplies to keep her business running.
"But we won't be able to go on like this for too much
longer," she said.
Earlier in the week, the government asked China to hasten
the reopening of two border crossings, according to a report in
the Republica newspaper. They have been closed since two
earthquakes killed over 9,000 people in Nepal this spring.
(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr in New Delhi; Writing by
Krista Mahr; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Raissa Kasolowsky)