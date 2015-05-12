PATNA, India Two people were killed in India after a powerful earthquake rocked neighbouring Nepal on Tuesday, state officials said.

Vyasji, the head of the disaster management department of Bihar state, who uses one name, said a man died when a house collapsed in Siwan district, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the state capital Patna.

Bihar shares a border with Nepal which was hit by a 7.3 quake just weeks after a devastating temblor killed more than 8,000 people and damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings.

Another death occurred in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state while two people were injured, according to Debashish Panda, principal home secretary of the state.

(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)