KATHMANDU Nov 2 Nepali police cleared
protesters from a key checkpoint on the border with India on
Monday in an attempt to end a border blockade that has badly
damaged Nepali relations with the country's big southern
neighbour.
Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month
since protesters in the lowland south, angered that a new
constitution fails to reflect their interests, prevented supply
trucks from entering from India.
Many in Nepal see India's hand in the protests, although New
Delhi denies any role. With the Himalayan nation of 28 million
still recovering from its worst earthquake on record, the
government has turned to China for assistance.
Police cleared protesters who were staging a sit-in on a
"friendship" bridge across the border that is on the main supply
route to the capital Kathmandu.
"No one was hurt in the incident although five people were
arrested," Chetab Raj Ghimire, a chief district official, told
Reuters.
A police official said that 219 empty trucks had been
cleared to return to India but that none had entered the country
from the Indian side of the border.
The protesters had gone into the town of Birgunj where they
were burning tyres. "We have fired a few tear gas shells and
mildly baton charged the protesters," the police official said.
Protests over a new constitution turned violent in August,
leading to more than 40 deaths, as southern plains dwellers
objected to seeing their lands divided and included in several
federal states dominated by mountain communities.
The constitution was nonetheless adopted on Sept. 20, paving
the way for the formation of a new government headed by Prime
Minister K.P. Oli, who has so far failed to calm passions that
have paralysed economic and political life.
(Reporting by Ross Adkin and Gopal Sharma; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Nick Macfie)