NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India summoned its ambassador
to Nepal home for urgent talks, officials said on Tuesday,
following a sudden downturn in ties after its neighbour adopted
a new constitution that sparked weeks of border violence that
killed more than 40 people.
The new strain in relations with Nepal, a Himalayan nation
that acts as a buffer state with China, threatens to undermine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional diplomacy push aimed at
countering Beijing's expansion of influence in South Asia.
Nepal's new charter took effect on Sunday, despite fierce
protests from minority groups in the southern plains whose
homeland provinces are to be split up.
India's ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae, arrived in New
Delhi on Monday for day-long consultations, Indian foreign
ministry officials in New Delhi and Kathmandu said.
In a statement, India's foreign ministry criticised Nepal
over the unabated violence in its southern region, where police
shot at least three protesters on Monday.
"We had repeatedly cautioned the political leadership of
Nepal to take urgent steps to defuse the tension in these
regions," the foreign ministry said in the statement late on
Monday. "This, if done in a timely manner, could have avoided
these serious developments."
The comments highlight a deterioration in ties after India's
swift response in aid efforts for Nepal this spring, following
two devastating earthquakes that killed more than 9,000 people.
Indian freight companies and transporters moving goods
through Nepal's southern plains have also complained about
security in the area, the statement added.
India and landlocked Nepal share an open border and are
bound by long-standing economic, cultural and ethnic ties. But
Nepal has frequently railed against what it calls meddling in
its affairs by its large southern neighbour.
In an editorial, Nepal's leading English language daily, the
Kathmandu Post, acknowledged the failure of efforts to reconcile
opposition groups to the constitution, but warned India not to
overstep the line of diplomacy.
"India could box itself in a difficult position and lose its
diplomatic leverage against certain parties and sections of the
polarized society," the paper said.
By Tuesday morning, the Twitter hashtag #BackOffIndia was
trending in Nepal.
Nepal's new constitution creates seven states in a federal
system, but is opposed by groups who want to re-establish Nepal
as a Hindu nation, and others who feel it is unfavourable to
people in the plains.
China has welcomed the new charter.
(Reporting by Krista Mahr and Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi and
Ross Adkin in Kathmandu; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)