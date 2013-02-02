By Gopal Sharma
HETAUDA, Nepal Feb 2 Nepal's Maoist prime
minister said on Saturday he was ready for a unity government to
oversee May elections, in an attempt to break a deadlock
threatening a peace process that ended a decade-long civil war.
"We are ready to accept a national unity government under
anybody's leadership to hold elections for the constituent
assembly," Baburam Bhattarai told party delegates gathered for
the six-day conference in the industrial town of Hetauda, 80 km
(50 miles) southeast of Kathmandu.
Bhattarai, a former rebel leader who last week unveiled
plans for May elections, gave few details. He did not say if he
was ready to resign or when the unity government might be
formed. Opposition parties have doubted the former rebel's
commitment to holding elections.
Elections would lead to a constituent assembly to prepare a
draft of Nepal's first republican constitution, a major
condition in the peace deal.
Bhattarai's announcement at the Unified Communist Party of
Nepal (Maoist)'s first national congress in 21 years followed
demands by opposition parties that he resign to make way for a
government formed by the consensus of most political parties to
supervise elections.
The Maoists waged an armed rebellion against Nepal's
monarchy until joining the political mainstream under a peace
process in 2006. They won elections two years later and voted
out the king, turning Nepal into a federal, democratic and
secular republic.
A special Constituent Assembly, which doubled as
parliament, was dissolved in May last year over disagreements
among politicians about the nature, borders and resources of the
federal states they have agreed to create. There was also
disagreement over how to give a greater say to marginalised and
minority ethnic groups in running the central government.
Maoist chief Prachanda, the most powerful politician in
Nepal, said the meeting due to end on Thursday would come up
with a plan to end the political deadlock. He did not give the
details.
More than 16,000 people were killed in the conflict which
wrecked the aid- and tourism-dependent economy and destroyed
infrastructure.
