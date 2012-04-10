By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, April 10
KATHMANDU, April 10 Nepal's former Maoist rebels
on Tuesday handed over control of their fighters and weapons to
the national army, in a move likely to bolster a faltering peace
process nearly six years after a civil war ended.
Thousands of Maoist fighters, who battled the Nepal Army
during the decade-long civil war, have been housed in camps
across the volatile Himalayan republic waiting to join the
national army.
Their future is key to the stability of the nascent republic
tucked between Asian giants China and India, both of which
jostle for geo-political influence over it.
The former combatants' roughly 3,500 weapons have been kept
in metal containers in seven camps watched by a multi-party
committee.
"The government will put the cantonments, combatants,
physical property and the weapons under the control of the Nepal
Army from today (Tuesday)," said Finance Minister Barsa Man Pun,
a Maoist member of the committee.
"The security of the camps and their infrastructure will now
be the responsibility of the Nepal Army," Pun told Reuters.
Following the decision, "army personnel are on their way to
the Maoist camps to assume their charge", army spokesman Brig.
Gen. Ramindra Chhetri said.
Politicians said the move would likely boost the peace
process after a conflict that killed more than 16,000 people
before ending in 2006.
But some Maoist leaders said they would protest against the
handover, calling it a "surrender", according to local media
reports.
The Maoists are in the political mainstream after emerging
as the biggest party in the election for a special assembly
tasked to prepare Nepal's first constitution after the abolition
of the 239-year-old monarchy in 2008.
The assembly has missed several deadlines to prepare a draft
of its first republican charter because of differences between
parties over the future type of government. The assembly must
finish the draft by May 27, when it faces dissolution.
"It is an important milestone in the peace process," Ram
Sharan Mahat, a member of the opposition Nepali Congress party,
said of the Maoist decision to end control over their fighters.
But the Maoists and Nepal's other main political parties are
haggling over the terms and criteria of the former combatants'
selection and the duration of their training, which the Maoists
want shortened.
Political parties have limited the number of former
combatants to be absorbed in the army to 6,500, out of a total
of 9,700 who wanted to join. The others have to be retired with
the government offering them financial help and other training
to rejoin the civilian life.
The Nepal army was initially reluctant to take the Maoists,
their former foes, saying they were politically indoctrinated.
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)