KATHMANDU, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nepal's
labour minister urged Qatar on Monday to scrap a sponsorship
scheme which prevents the free movement of migrant workers,
calling it a violation of the rights of thousands of its
nationals who are working in the Gulf state.
The kafala sponsorship system is used to monitor the number
of foreigners working in Gulf Arab states, which rely heavily on
cheap foreign labour mostly from South Asian countries.
The system, which requires migrant workers to seek
permission from employers to change jobs, has long been
criticised by human rights groups and trade unions who have
likened it to a form of modern day slavery.
In many cases employers take workers' passports to keep them
there or extort a large fee before allowing them to leave.
"From the human rights point of view of the workers, I think
the kafala system should be abolished ... workers should be
allowed to return or change their jobs if they want to," Labour
Minister Tek Bahadur Gurung told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Gurung denied media reports that Qatar was not permitting
Nepali workers to return home to perform the last rites of
family members who died in a devastating earthquake in April,
but said that, in general, the sponsorship system had to go.
An emailed request for comment on the kafala system sent by
the Thomson Reuters Foundation on May 27 to the Qatar embassy in
New Delhi remained unanswered, and Qatari officials were not
immediately available for comment by phone.
One of the world's poorest countries, Nepal is heavily
reliant on remittances. The money workers send back has nearly
doubled in the last two years to $4.34 billion -- more than 20
percent of Nepal's gross domestic product.
More than 3.5 million Nepalis work in construction,
factories and domestic work in the Middle East, Korea and
Malaysia. Some 400,000 work as labourers in Qatar including in
the construction of football stadia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
But in recent years, human rights groups have made frequent
allegations of abuse stemming from the kafala system.
In 2013, Nepal recalled its ambassador in Doha after the
envoy called Qatar an "open jail" for its workers.
Nepal once again voiced its concern with Qatar's labour
minister Abdullah Saleh Mubarak al-Khulaifi during his visit to
the Himalayan nation in April.
Gurung said al-Khulaifi promised to ensure better working
conditions, safety and insurance to Nepali migrant workers, but
if it did not, Nepal would approach FIFA, world soccer's
governing body.
"If it failed to do so, we could approach FIFA to exert
pressure," Gurung said.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Nita Bhalla and Katie
Nguyen)