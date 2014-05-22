(Adds three climbers missing in snow)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU May 22 Nepal has named two Himalayan
peaks near Mount Everest after Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa
Tenzing Norgay and opened them to foreigners for climbing, a
month after a deadly avalanche killed 16 sherpa guides.
The conquest of Everest by New Zealand's Hillary and his
Nepali guide Tenzing in 1953 popularised Nepal as a destination
for mountain climbers. The Himalayan country is home to eight of
the 14 peaks in the world over 8,000 metres (26,247 ft).
Tilakram Pandey, a senior official at the Tourism Ministry,
said the peaks - Hillary at 7,681 m (25,200 ft) and Tenzing at
7,916 m (25,971 ft) - were unclimbed so far.
Last month's tragedy forced hundreds of foreign climbers to
abandon their attempts on Everest, and the renaming exercise
marked an attempt to revive Nepal's appeal to mountaineers.
"We believe climbers will be attracted to these peaks and
help promote mountaineering activities," Pandey told Reuters on
Thursday. "Many foreign Alpine clubs and climbers have shown
interest in the opening of these mountains."
Separately, the Tourism Ministry said two Nepali guides and
an Indian climber were missing in snow since Tuesday while
climbing the Yalung Kang peak in east Nepal.
A search was being conducted "very sincerely" to find the
missing climbers, it said in a statement.
Tourism accounts for 4 percent of Nepal's gross domestic
product, and fees paid by climbers for permits are a major
source of income for the cash-strapped government.
