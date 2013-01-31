By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 31 Nepal's main opposition
parties vowed on Thursday to intensify street protests against
the government, rejecting a plan to hold parliamentary elections
in May, a sign of deepening brinkmanship threatening to wreck a
fragile peace process.
Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, a former Maoist rebel
leader, announced at a rally of 10,000 people on Wednesday that
elections, earlier scheduled for last November, would be held in
May to elect a special assembly to draw up a new constitution
for the young Himalayan republic.
"It is just a bluff," Madhav Kumar Nepal, a former prime
minister and a senior leader of the opposition Communist UML
party, said of the election call.
"It is a caretaker government; there are serious questions
about its legitimacy. How can it hold the election?" Nepal told
Reuters.
The aid and tourism dependent country has been in political
limbo for months.
Differences among politicians over issues including the
distribution of power and resources to states under a planned
federal system resulted in the dissolution of parliament in May
last year. A new assembly is needed to complete a draft
constitution.
But opposition parties are calling for Bhattarai's
resignation, saying he had already failed to hold elections
once.
They want a national unity government to oversee a vote and
have organised protests to ratchet up pressure for the leader to
quit. Dozens of people have been injured in the protests and
activists recently stoned Bhattarai's car to stop him from
attending a party meeting in the west of the country.
More protests are planned for next week.
"Street protest is a must. Great achievements of the
democratic system were received through street protests in the
past and it is possible now as well," UML leader Jhalnath Khanal
said, news service thehimalayantimes.com reported.
The ruling party says opposition parties are afraid of
facing the voters because they fear losing.
Politicians are under pressure from donors to hold the
election early and establish accountability in one of the
world's poorest countries.
Analysts say chances of holding elections in the middle of
the year are diminishing as the deadlock is delaying redrawing
the constituencies and updating the voters' list. The next
window for a vote is November this year or the spring of 2014.
Ordinary people enduring daily power cuts of up to 14 hours,
shortages of fuel, unemployment and near-double digit inflation
think feuding politicians do not care about their plight.
"They have no concern for us. They are power hungry and
selfish," said Jagat Pokharel, a 25-year-old college student.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Robert Birsel)