KATHMANDU Feb 10 Nepal's parliament picked a
social democrat as its new prime minister on Monday after a
last-minute power sharing deal ended a deadlock that had lasted
more than two months after an election.
Sushil Koirala, the head of the centrist Nepali Congress
party, was elected with support from the communist UML party,
which holds the second largest number of seats in parliament and
which wanted the assembly to hold new presidential elections.
Koirala needed to be elected by a majority in parliament and
his Nepali Congress party controls 194 seats in the 601-seat
assembly.
The UML is made up of communists with more liberal political
views compared to the Maoist former rebels who waged a civil war
in the Himalayan nation until 2006.
Koirala, 76, replaces Khil Raj Regmi, the Supreme Court
chief justice who has headed a caretaker government since March
last year. He now has the job of overseeing the preparation of a
new constitution, one of the conditions of a 2006 peace deal
that ended the decade-long war.
A previous attempt to write the charter failed after the
term of a constituent assembly expired in 2012.
