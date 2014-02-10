* New prime minister elected with help from communists
* Pledges to seek consensus and unity for new constitution
* Nepal plagued for years by instability
KATHMANDU, Feb 10 Nepal's parliament picked a
social democrat as its new prime minister on Monday after a
last-minute power-sharing deal ended a deadlock that had lasted
since an election two months ago.
Sushil Koirala, the head of the centrist Nepali Congress
party, was elected with support from the communist UML party,
which holds the second largest number of seats in parliament.
Koirala, who was onced jailed for his involvement in a plane
hijacking and belongs to a noted political family, faces the
task of drafting a new constitution for the Himalayan country.
Nepal, wedged between India and China, has been plagued by
conflict, instability and intractable political division for
years. It has been running under an interim constitution since
the 2008 abolition of a centuries-old monarchy.
Both of its giant neighbours are trying to woo the
desperately poor country as a geo-political ally and fear
prolonged turmoil could turn it into a haven for international
criminal gangs, militants and traffickers.
Koirala, 76, is the fourth member of his family to be become
prime minister. He needed to be elected by a majority in
parliament and his Nepali Congress party controls 194 seats in
the 601-seat assembly. He won the support of 405 lawmakers.
The UML is made up of communists with more liberal political
views than the Maoist former rebels who waged a civil war until
2006. UML leaders, reluctant to support Koirala, compromised
after he agreed to a presidential election next year.
Koirala replaces Khil Raj Regmi, the Supreme Court chief
justice who has headed a caretaker government since March last
year. He now has the job of overseeing the preparation of a new
constitution, one of the conditions of a 2006 peace deal that
ended the decade-long war.
The charter has remained elusive because of differences
about the political course the nascent republic should adopt. A
previous attempt to write it failed after the term of a
constituent assembly expired in 2012.
CLEAN POLITCIAN
The soft-spoken Koirala is always seen wearing a black
Nepali cap and sports a silver beard. He lacks experience in
public administration and never held a government position when
his party was in power for most of the past 23 years.
But he is known as a clean politician and was jailed in
Nepal and India during the country's fight for democracy from
the 1950s.
Koirala spent three years in Indian jails for his role in
the hijacking of a Royal Nepal Airlines plane to the eastern
Indian state of Bihar in 1973.
The plane was carrying thousands of dollars worth of cash
from Biratnagar in east Nepal to the capital Kathmandu. Koirala
was among the five people who were waiting for the money.
"The money was meant to support the fight for democracy
launched by his party against the absolute monarchy," said
Dinesh Bhattarai, a retired Nepali ambassador to the United
Nations now living in Kathmandu.
On Monday, Koirala was elected despite failing to win the
support of all political parties.
"The new constitution is possible only with the consensus
and unity among all political parties. My government will strive
for that," Koirala told the parliament.
The Maoist former rebels, who dominated governments since
joining the mainstream, suffered a stunning defeat in the polls.
They were offered a berth in the new cabinet but refused to
participate, Koirala's aides said.
The Maoists fear that the two big parties could gang up
against them to water down their vision of a federal and secular
republic. Analysts say Koirala's challenge is to win their
confidence in making the charter.
Shifting political winds have increased the economic woes of
Nepal's 27 million people, one quarter of whom live on a daily
income of less than $2. The crisis has stunted efforts to create
jobs, forcing thousands of young people to seek work abroad.
