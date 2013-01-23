By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 23 Opponents of Nepal's Maoist
prime minister hurled stones at rivals and erected barricades in
a provincial town on Wednesday, police and media said, raising
tensions that threaten a peace process in a country still
recovering from a decade of civil war.
At least two dozen people were injured in Dailekh, 300 km
(185 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, where activists from
seven opposition parties, calling for Prime Minister Baburam
Bhattarai to resign, massed outside the venue of a Maoist
conference. Police fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowds.
A building housing the local Maoist party office was set on
fire, police said. Opposition activists blocked the main roads
leading into town and burned tyres to enforce a general strike
against the government, witnesses said.
"The trouble started after the main Maoist conference had
ended when rival groups pelted stones at each other forcing
police to fire several shells of teargas to bring the situation
under control," said police spokesman Keshav Adhikari.
Television news channels said more than 25 people were
injured but Adhikari said he had no figures. TV footage showed
black smoke rising from burning tyres and activists chanting and
pumping their fists into the air.
This is the first time the Maoists and opposition parties
have clashed since parliament was dissolved in May, having
failed to finalise a new constitution seen as key to the
country's long term stability.
The opposition parties want Bhattarai to quit to pave the
way for the formation of a national unity government to oversee
parliamentary elections expected in May, a demand the former
rebel leader has refused.
Pressure on Bhattarai, 58, is mounting after he failed to
hold the elections he ordered for November last year.
The Maoists waged an armed struggle against the country's
now toppled monarchy. They joined the political mainstream in
2006 after the end of the civil war that killed more than 16,000
people. They won elections two years later and are now leading a
coalition government in the impoverished Himalayan republic.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Matthias Williams and
Ron Popeski)