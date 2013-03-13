* Appointment aimed at ending political deadlock
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, March 14 Nepal's chief justice will
take over as the head of an interim unity government on
Thursday, the country's main political parties said, a move
aimed at ending a political deadlock in a nation still
recovering from a decade of civil war.
Khil Raj Regmi will replace Maoist Prime Minister Baburam
Bhattarai and head the new administration until a national
election is held, the parties said.
The appointment is expected to end a stalemate which has
left the Himalayan republic without a parliament for nearly a
year. It increases the chances of an early election in June to
choose an assembly to complete the drafting of Nepal's first
constitution after the abolition of the 239-year-old monarchy in
2008.
"The country is now headed to elections. The uneasy
political period is over," said Ram Chandra Paudel, a senior
leader of the centrist opposition Nepali Congress party.
The appointment of Regmi, the chief justice of the Supreme
Court, is seen as a compromise solution worked out by the
country's feuding political parties, who were unable to agree on
a political candidate for the job.
The opposition had demanded that Bhattarai, a former Maoist
rebel leader, quit in favour of a caretaker government to
oversee delayed elections.
"Political parties have handed an agreement to the president
to remove constitutional hurdles and appoint the chief justice
as chairman of the interim election council of ministers,"
Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said.
President Ram Baran Yadav is expected to administer the oath
of office to Regmi on Thursday, his office said.
Nepal has struggled to rebuild itself after a decade of
civil war that ended in 2006, leaving more than 16,000 dead.
The country has been without a parliament since last May
when the term of a special assembly expired without completing a
draft of the new constitution. An election had been scheduled
for last November.
The ongoing political instability has had a damaging effect
on the country's economy, which still relies heavily on foreign
aid and tourism after the civil war.
Business leaders say more than 10 percent industries have
scaled down production or closed since last year as the
government has failed to control extortion, abductions and the
killings of business leaders by criminal gangs.
Regmi, 63, will appoint a cabinet consisting of up to 11
retired civil servants. He is expected to name the cabinet on
Thursday or Friday.
Although able to retain his judicial position, he will not
participate in court hearings while leader of the government,
but he will be allowed to return to his old job once a new
government takes power after the vote.
However, several small political groups have vowed to
protest against his appointment, which was agreed in a deal
between Nepal's four main political parties last month.
Prominent lawyers have also questioned the decision, saying
it undermined the role of political parties and ignored the
principle of the separation of powers between the judiciary and
the executive.
The Supreme Court is due to begin hearing two petitions on
Thursday against Regmi's appointment.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Pravin Char)