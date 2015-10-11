By Ross Adkin
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Oct 11 Nepal's lawmakers on Sunday
chose a new prime minister who must reunite a country deeply
divided over a fresh constitution, tackle crippling fuel
shortages and kick-start reconstruction after two devastating
earthquakes.
Many people from Nepal's plains feel the constitution signed
last month perpetuates long-standing domination by highland
politicians. Fierce protests have left at least 40 dead and led
to essential oil and gas deliveries from India being cut off.
The new prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, vowed after his
confirmation to tackle Nepal's woes, not least the devastation
wrought by the earthquakes, which killed nearly 9,000 people in
April.
"I will work alongside everybody to implement the
constitution, repair the damage inflicted by the earthquake and
address the hardships raised by the Indian blockade," he said.
Nepal accuses neighbouring India of imposing a blockade in
an attempt to force Kathmandu to listen to the demands of those
in the plains of the south. India, while making clear its
objections to the new constitution, denies this.
Oli, leader of the centre-left Communist Party of Nepal
(UML), did win support in parliament from a group from the
lowland Tarai region that had opposed the constitution.
The Madhesi People's Rights Forum (Democratic) voted for Oli
after he signed an agreement to review the demarcation of
provinces - the key sticking point for ethnic groups that feel
the new regional boundaries set down in the constitution take
away their power.
NEED FOR COMPROMISE
In total, Oli won the support of 338 out of 587 lawmakers.
However, another lowland group said it would not take its
seats in the newly formed parliament and would keep protesting.
Oli has until now taken a hard line towards demands from the
south, although coalition politics may push him to be more
flexible, since he is likely to need support from some plains
parties to form a government.
Moreover, he will have to address relations with India,
strained over Delhi's opposition to the new constitution and the
fuel shortages caused by the lack of deliveries from India.
"K.P. Oli is under pressure to deal with the Madhesi issue,"
said Lok Raj Baral, a political scientist.
Almost six months after the earthquakes, the focus on party
politics has drawn criticism.
Foreign donors gave $4.4 billion to Nepal in June to help
earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation, but political
infighting has meant that the National Reconstruction Authority,
formed the same month, has yet to begin work.
"The people of Nepal are terribly annoyed," said Baral. "The
politicians have become bogged down in non-issues like this
election."
K.P. Oli's political journey began in a 1970s pro-democracy
movement, inspired by Maoist Naxalbari insurgents in
neighbouring West Bengal, that aimed to abolish Nepal's
monarchy.
After many years in prison, he emerged as a more moderate
leftist.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)