By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Feb 18 Nepal's main political parties
said on Monday they had reached an agreement to set up a unity
government before a national election in the middle of the year,
in a deal that could end a deadlock after a decade of civil war.
Maoist Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, 58, will step down
and Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi of the Supreme Court will head
the new administration to oversee the vote in May or June, the
parties said.
It was not immediately clear when the leadership change
would occur.
The agreement reached between Maoist chief Prachanda and
leaders of three main political parties in the presence of
President Ram Baran Yadav addresses a major concern of the
opposition.
The opposition had demanded that Bhattarai, a former Maoist
rebel leader, quit in favour of a caretaker government to
oversee delayed elections.
The ballot will choose an assembly that will complete the
writing of a new constitution, Nepal's first after the abolition
of the monarchy in 2008.
Nepal has been without a parliament since last May when the
term of a special assembly expired without completing a draft of
the new constitution. An election had been scheduled for last
November.
The country has struggled to rebuild itself after a decade
of civil war that ended in 2006, leaving more than 16,000 dead.
The ongoing instability has had a knock-on effect on the
country's economy, which is heavily dependent on aid and
tourism. The International Monetary Fund expects GDP growth to
slow to 3.8 percent this fiscal year ending in mid-July compared
to 4.6 last year.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jeremy Laurence)