By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Aug 10 Nepali police shot dead at
least two demonstrators and injured about a dozen others on
Monday after they attacked buildings during a protest against
proposals for administrative reform in the Himalayan country.
Hundreds of people were protesting against government-backed
plans to divide their province into two, part of a regional
administrative overhaul envisaged in a new federal constitution
that Kathmandu hopes to finalise this month.
Local police official Rajesh Kumar Lal Karna told Reuters
the protesters had defied a curfew in the town of Surkhet and
had begun throwing stones at public and private buildings.
They then broke the gates of a government office, tried to
set ablaze the home of a local politician and vandalised the
offices of major political parties which support the
administrative reforms, Karna said.
"Two people were killed in the shooting and about a dozen
others were injured," Karna said, without providing any details.
Surkhet is the capital of Nepal's mid-western region, some
350 km (200 miles) west of Kathmandu. Under the constitutional
proposals due to be finalised this month, the state will be
split into two separate provinces.
The government and major political parties hope that the new
constitution, which divides the nation into six regions, will
bolster economic development in Nepal, which is still reeling
from two devastating earthquakes that killed 8,900 people this
year.
