By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 30 Nepal's Maoist Prime Minister
Baburam Bhattarai promised on Wednesday to hold delayed
elections in May, raising hopes for an end to a political
stalemate that has crippled the Himalayan republic still
emerging from a decade-long civil war.
A former rebel leader, Bhattarai announced the polls to a
rally of 10,000 cheering, flag-waving supporters in the heart of
the Nepali capital. It was a show of strength after weeks of
violent street protests by opposition parties demanding the
prime minister's resignation.
Nepal's parliament was dissolved in May, having failed to
reach a consensus on drafting a new constitution seen as central
to long-term stability. Since then, opposition parties have
pressured Bhattarai to quit to pave the way for the formation of
a national unity government to oversee elections.
The polls had initially been set for last November, but they
were deferred as opposition parties refused to cooperate, saying
the dates, finalised without consulting them, were impractical.
"We are committed to hold the election in May. There is no
alternative to this," Bhattarai said.
An alliance of nine opposition parties has launched often
violent demonstrations in recent weeks and clashed with the
Maoists, injuring dozens. Opposition parties have vowed more
protests until Bhattarai stands down. He has so far refused.
Earlier this week, opposition activists stoned the prime
minister's convoy in west Nepal, while he was going to attend a
party conference.
ELUSIVE CONSENSUS
To be able to hold the election, political parties must
first agree on a date, update the voters' list, change
election-related laws and appoint election commissioners, all of
which needs a cross-party consensus that has proved elusive so
far.
Nepal's Election Commission has said it needs at least 120
days to prepare for the vote, leaving the parties with little
time to meet the May deadline before the onset of annual monsoon
rains makes the exercise difficult in the mountainous nation.
"Holding timely elections is a political, constitutional and
democratic obligation for Nepal's political leadership," former
U.S. President Jimmy Carter has said in a article in the
Kathmandu Post newspaper.
"Nepal's political leaders should take this precious
opportunity to move boldly and with courage to hold elections in
spring 2013 and to energise the peace process once more," wrote
Carter, whose Carter Centre has observers monitoring the peace
process.
The deadlock over the polls has spooked investors and slowed
foreign aided development projects. About 1,600 frustrated young
Nepalis leave every day in search of menial work in the Middle
East, Malaysia and Korea.
"The absence of parliament for a long time has resulted in
the lack of transparency and accountability in the government,"
a Western diplomat said. "I think political parties must realise
this on time and agree on early elections," he said.
The Maoists waged an armed struggle against the country's
now toppled monarchy. They joined the political mainstream in
2006 after the end of the civil war that killed more than 16,000
people. They won elections two years later and are now leading a
coalition government in the impoverished Himalayan republic.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)