By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Feb 28 Protesters and police clashed
in Kathmandu on Saturday at a demonstration by some 30,000
people led by the Maoist opposition to demand that political
parties reach a consensus on a new constitution, in the biggest
street march in Nepal in years.
Police lobbed teargas shells and used cane batons to stop
demonstrators from advancing to the parliament building, leaving
more than a dozen people injured, witnesses said.
Thousands of police in riot gear stood behind concertina
wire barricades to guard key government buildings across the
capital city known for its temples and surrounding mountains.
Almost a decade has passed since the end of a civil war that
pitted Maoist guerillas against the state and killed more than
17,000 people. Nepal's political parties have repeatedly missed
deadlines to write the new republic's first constitution.
At the heart of the dispute is disagreement over creating
new provinces based on ethnicity, a move backed by the former
rebels. They have now walked away from the negotiating table,
angry at a government plan to use its parliamentary strength to
take the constitution to a vote without consensus.
Maoist chief Prachanda, who goes by his nom de guerre
meaning "fierce", urged the ruling alliance to give up plans for
a vote or face fresh political pressure.
"I am ready to die but will not give up the fight for the
rights of the people," Prachanda said to cheering crowds waving
red hammer and sickle flags.
The constitution is a major outstanding condition of a 2006
peace deal and is expected to create political stability to
boost growth, investment and create jobs for thousands of youths
who seek menial work in the Middle East, Malaysia and Korea.
Demonstrators said during Saturday's rally that they would
not accept a constitution passed without their agreement.
Anjang Gurung, 25, took an overnight bus from the western
tourist town of Pokhara to Kathmandu to participate in the
protests.
"We need our own state according to our caste and religion,"
he said.
The government says it will go ahead with the voting if the
opposition failed to return to talks, but has not set a
deadline. Some analysts think talks will resume soon.
"Both sides need a face saving device. In today's protests
the Maoists and the opposition alliance were able to improve
their bargaining positions," said Kunda Dixit, editor of
newspaper the Nepali Times.
(Additional reporting by Ross Adkin; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Rosalind Russell)