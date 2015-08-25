* At least 9 people, mostly police, killed on Monday
* Powerful neighbour India says concerned for minorities
* UN agency calls on Nepal to respect dissenting views
(Adds United Nations comment, context)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, Aug 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi called for calm in neighbouring Nepal on Monday, a day
after at least nine people were killed during protests against a
proposed new constitution.
Modi, leader of Nepal's largest donor and trading partner,
"appealed to the government, all political parties and the
people of Nepal to eschew violence and maintain social harmony,"
during a telephone call with Nepali Prime Minister Sushil
Koirala, the Indian foreign ministry said.
The rare intervention by Modi reflected India's concerns
about unrest just over its border and fears that the new
constitution, to replace the interim one in place since the end
of civil war in 2006, may ignore the aspirations of some
minorities.
At least nine people, including seven police officers and an
18-month-old baby, were killed during Monday's unrest in
Tikapur, close to the border with India. One officer was burned
to death, the government said.
The protesters, mainly from the ethnic Tharu community,
oppose a plan to include their area in a larger province, and
want a separate province for the southwestern plains under the
new federal constitution that is is supposed to be finalised
this month.
The Nepali authorities imposed a curfew and mobilised the
army to quell the protests. The town remained tense but quiet on
Tuesday, officials said. In Gaur, another border town 80 km (50
miles) southeast of Kathmandu, police shot dead a demonstrator
as protests spread to new areas, an official said.
"The political leadership of Nepal should resolve all
outstanding issues through dialogue ... and arrive at solutions
that reflect the will and accommodate the aspirations of all
citizens," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The United Nation's human rights agency urged political
leaders and protesters to find a peaceful solution before
violence spirals out of control.
"We urge the government of Nepal to create a climate where
minority or dissenting views or beliefs are respected, and
security forces only employ force as a last resort," Rupert
Colville, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights, said.
So far at least 13 people have died in violence related to
protests over the new constitution.
(Additional reporting and editing by Douglas Busvine in New
Delhi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)