By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Aug 28 Nepal's government has vowed
that protests in which 14 people have been killed will not
derail a constitutional process that is in the final stretch,
even though pressing ahead could further anger ethnic minority
groups on the southern plains.
In the most serious incident, nine people were killed this
week when protesters attacked a police post in the far southwest
of the poor Himalayan state, which lies sandwiched between India
to the south and China to the north.
The government deployed the army to restore order following
the protests by members of a minority group called the Tharus.
Together with another group of plains people, the Madhesis, they
demand autonomy under plans to turn Nepal into a federation.
"I don't see any possibility for the process to stop," Law
Minister Narahari Acharya told Reuters.
Nepal, which emerged from a civil war in 2006, has all but
completed work on a permanent charter that would carve the
country of 28 million people into seven federal provinces.
The Tharus, a group that numbers about 1.7 million, want a
separate eighth province - but their demands have been rebuffed
as unworkable by the government.
A great deal is at stake for the country.
Adoption of the constitution, which requires a two-thirds
majority in parliament, would start a transformation in which a
new president, prime minister and speaker would be chosen.
PLAINS "SIMMERING"
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala has invited protest leaders to
Kathmandu for talks, but they refuse to attend unless a curfew
is lifted and 15 arrested activists - some charged with murder -
are released.
"Without this we will not go for talks," said Ram Janam
Chaudhari, who leads a caucus of Tharu lawmakers.
The escalation led one government leader to accuse India of
instigating the protests. That prompted a rare intervention by
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged Nepal to make the
constitutional process more inclusive.
Ashok Mehta, a retired Indian army general and expert on
Nepal, dismissed the accusation of meddling but urged that the
protesters' demands be addressed - including for an eighth
state.
"The plains are simmering," Mehta told Reuters. "There is a
need for a pause to take on board the concerns of the plains
people."
Bishnu Raj Upreti, head of the Nepal Centre for Contemporary
Research, said the frustrations of marginal communities had been
exploited by politicians who oppose the constitution and want to
"create trouble".
"The government should reach out to the people at local,
constituency level," he said. "This will help ease the tension.
Otherwise the feeling of injustice will be cemented further."
(Additional reporting and writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Robert Birsel)