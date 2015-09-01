By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, Sept 1
least four protesters and killed a fifth on Tuesday as
demonstrators threw stones and petrol bombs, angry at a new
planned constitution.
The government and major political parties hope that the
constitution, in the works for seven years, will provide
much-needed political stability and bolster economic development
in the Himalayan nation, which is still reeling from two
devastating earthquakes that killed 8,900 people this year.
Protesters in Nepal's southern plains have been agitating
for weeks against plans to divide the small area into several
provinces, part of an overhaul envisaged under a federal
constitution that politicians are now finalising.
More than 20 people have died in protests since those plans
were unveiled two weeks ago, with members of two large plains
communities demanding greater autonomy under the charter.
Police official Kamal Singh Bam said police shot and killed
four demonstrators in the town of Birjung in Parsa district, 60
km (40 miles) south of Kathmandu, when a police post was
attacked with stones and petrol bombs.
In a separate clash with police, a fifth demonstrator was
killed in the neighbouring district of Bara, police official
Lokendra Malla said, without giving details.
Under the constitutional proposals, 22 districts in the
southern plains, also known as the Tarai, would be joined with
provinces that are dominated by mountain dwellers.
The protesters - mostly from the Madhesi and Tharu minority
communities - demand that their narrow strip of homeland should
not be divided into more than two states.
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala has called for talks to tackle
the problem, but the protesters insist that the constitutional
process must be stopped before any dialogue begins.
Adoption of the charter, which requires a two-thirds
majority in parliament, would be followed by elections of a new
president, prime minister and speaker.
