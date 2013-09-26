KATHMANDU, Sept 26 Nepal recalled its ambassador
in Qatar on Thursday after she called the Gulf state an "open
jail" for Nepalis who suffer labour abuses, and amid outrage
about labour conditions and deaths as the emirate prepares to
host the 2022 World Cup.
Maya Kumari Sharma's remarks were made about six months ago
in an interview but only attracted attention this week after
they were reprinted in a report by Britain's Guardian newspaper
that documented the deaths of dozens of Nepali workers in Qatar
over the summer.
A cabinet meeting decided to sack Sharma after Qatar
complained about her comments, officials said. Sharma was
appointed last year by the Maoist-led government.
"The government has decided to recall the ambassador as her
comments and behaviour went out of the diplomatic norms," Bimal
Gautam, an aide to the chairman of interim cabinet Khilraj
Regmi, told Reuters.
Millions of Nepalis are employed in Malaysia, South Korea
and the Middle East, including Qatar. Migrant remittances
account for about a fifth of Nepal's gross domestic product.
The Guardian report, published on Wednesday, said thousands
of Nepalese workers were enduring labour abuses as Qatar
prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee said in a statement that
government authorities were investigating the allegations, which
have shone an unfavorable spotlight on its preparations for the
world's biggest sporting event after the summer Olympic Games.
Qatar was awarded the World Cup three years ago in a
surprise decision. The tiny Gulf state is now in a race against
time to complete an extensive amount of infrastructure work.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)