By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Feb 20 Hindu holy man
Tarkeshwor Giri sat naked at Nepal's biggest annual religious
gathering on Monday as throngs of pilgrims sought his blessings
at a centuries-old temple in Kathmandu.
Devotees bow before Giri, who has travelled from Rudra
Prayag in the northern Indian state of Uttaranchal, and offer
him coins, rice and sweets. He places his palm on their heads
and paints a streak of ash on their foreheads.
"I do this for the prosperity and welfare of the world,"
50-year-old Giri, with ash-smeared body and dreadlocked hair
that has not been combed or cut for 20 years, said as he smoked
marijuana sitting cross-legged by the side of burning logs.
"We are the Naga army and work for the protection of our
Vedic religion," Giri said of the Naga Sadhu sect, who are said
to have overcome earthly life and declare themselves "dead".
Hundreds of naked Sadhus like Giri have travelled from
neighbouring India, alongside others dressed in saffron clothes
and those holding tridents, to add religious fervour to the Maha
Shivaratri or the great night of Lord Shiva, one of the trinity
of Hindu gods.
Some also celebrate the festival as Shiva's wedding night,
marking the deity's union with consort Parvati.h
"Lord Shiva is truth and that is beautiful," said devotee
Ganga Bista waiting in line to get into the shrine.
One folklore has it that the lord, who fled his Himalayan
abodes of Mount Kailash in Tibet, was later found in the form of
a golden-horned deer grazing in the Mrigasthali forests close to
the sprawling Pashupatinath temple on the outskirts of Kathmandu
where the festival is held.
The shrine, a UNESCO heritage site, is located on the banks
of the sacred Bagmati River next to the forests where some of
the rare deer roam.
Lord Shiva is depicted in sketches as a young man sitting on
a tiger skin with a snake garland around his neck.
The festival is marked by the simple rituals of devotees,
who ignore pollution in the river to bathe or sprinkle its water
over their heads and bodies to wash away their "sins".
CULTURAL BEAUTY, COLOUR
Many devotees began queuing outside the temple before dawn,
holding marigold garlands, incense sticks, butter lamps and
coconut fruits in leafy trays.
Organisers said more than 4,200 police stood guard over
crowds expected to top 800,000 people.
Some poured milk from tiny pitchers over the Shiva Linga, or
stone phallus, symbol of the virile energy of Lord Shiva, and
carried sandal wood paste to take back for relatives.
Hindu holy men, considered the god's attendants sat around
the fire with a smell of burning butter lamps and cannabis heavy
in the air. The drug is banned in Nepal but the holy men are
spared during the festival.
Around 80 percent of Nepal's 26.6 million people are Hindus,
many deeply religious. Devotees say the marijuana smoking naked
men add to the colour of the festival.
"It is a matter of understanding. It is the beauty of our
culture. It is okay," said Jagannath Mahato, from Nepal's
southern plains standing by Giri's side.
Norwegian tourist Marit Thomasse -- who stood on the pebbles
outside the Hindus-only temple watching long lines of devotees
-- accepted that entrance was something that should be reserved
for believers alone.
"I can understand that. I have to respect the tradition."
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma)