KATHMANDU Oct 16 Nepali police and protesters
both used extreme violence during recent protests in the lowland
Tarai region, Human Rights Watch said on Friday in a report that
included witness accounts of police shooting a teen in the face
at point-blank range.
The report documents the killings of 16 members of the
public and nine police between August 24 and September 11, as
protests against Nepal's new constitution raged in the southern
plains.
More than 40 people were killed during the unrest. The
protests, which continue but are now less violent, have
obstructed trade from neighbouring India, leading to crippling
fuel shortages in the land-locked country.
In the case of each death examined by Human Rights Watch, it
found "no evidence that any of these victims, including the
police, was posing a threat" when they were killed.
"There is, in short, compelling evidence of criminal attacks
on defenceless police by protesters, and abundant evidence in
several cases of serious crimes by police against protesters and
bystanders, including disproportionate use of force and
extrajudicial killings," the report said.
The report cites four witnesses from the southern town of
Janakpur, which was rocked by protests on September 11, who said
police dragged Nitu Yadav, 14, from bushes where he had been
hiding and shot him "dead in the face at point-blank range".
"Doctors who subsequently examined Yadav's body confirmed
that it bore injuries consistent with this account," the report
said.
A home ministry official told Reuters he had not yet read
the report.
"Our law is that police and armed police may not use force
against peaceful protesters," he said. "But, when the protests
are violent, and people are throwing petrol bombs at the police,
then they have to make sure of their own safety."
The official declined to say whether there would be a review
of the police actions in the Tarai.
The killing of Yadav, along with four others in Janakpur and
neighbouring Mahottari, followed the lynching of police
assistant sub-inspector Thaman Bishwokarma, who was killed by
protesters in Mahottari.
The violence, which resulted in much of southern Nepal being
placed under curfew, escalated after the killing of eight police
in Tikapur in far western Nepal on August 24.
(Reporting by Ross Adkin; Editing by Nick Macfie)