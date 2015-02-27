By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU Feb 27 Nepal's Supreme Court has
rejected the possibility of amnesty for perpetrators of serious
human rights abuses during a decade-long civil war, in a victory
for human rights activists and victims' groups.
For years, Nepal has been grappling with how to bring
justice to victims of humans rights abuses committed during the
conflict between Maoist rebels and the security forces.
More than 17,000 people were killed, 1,300 people
disappeared, and thousands were displaced during the war that
ended in 2006.
"The court has struck down the amnesty provision from the
law and said the consent of the victims is necessary for any
reconciliation," Supreme Court official Baburam Dahal told
Reuters on Friday.
The government said it would honour the court's decision.
Government forces and Maoist rebels were both accused of
war-time abuses, including unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests,
disappearances, rape and torture.
A law passed last year to set up reconciliation commissions
that could grant amnesty to those responsible for grave human
rights violations was widely condemned as a move to protect
alleged perpetrators, many of whom still occupy positions of
influence in the military and political parties.
A three-judge Supreme Court bench issued the order late on
Thursday to a courtroom filled with victims of the war and their
families, in response to a petition filed by more than 200
victims challenging the discretionary powers given to the
commissions.
Dinesh Tripathi, a lawyer representing victims, said the
ruling a "landmark" decision.
"It is a serious blow to political parties who wanted the
commissions to work according to their convenience," Tripathi
said.
Victims of the conflict also welcomed the decision.
"We have demanded time and again that there must be the
victim's consent for reconciliation," said Suman Adhikari of the
Conflict Victims' Common Platform group.
A 2006 peace deal between the rebels and the government
included a commitment to investigate abuses within six months of
the war's end. But attempts by successive governments to set up
truth and reconciliation panels failed due to political
infighting.
Last year, the ruling alliance and the Maoist opposition
party passed compromise legislation that set up two
investigative panels, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission
and the Commission on Enforced Disappearances, and allowed them
to grant amnesty in cases involving grave violations of rights.
The legislation was widely condemned by international human
rights groups. London-based Amnesty International said the law
"further entrenched" impunity in Nepal in a report this week.
