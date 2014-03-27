By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, March 27
KATHMANDU, March 27 Nepal plans to distribute
free SIM cards to trekkers visiting remote areas alone,
officials said on Thursday, after several foreign hikers were
attacked or went missing in recent years.
Home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including
Mount Everest, Nepal hosts thousands of foreign climbers and
trekkers every year. But the killing or disappearance of solo
trekkers have raised concerns about the safety of tourists.
"When a trekker is lost, it becomes easy to find out the
location by tracking the SIM card," said Sharad Pradhan, a
senior Nepal Tourism Board official, told Reuters.
"Trekkers in distress can also call us on some specified
numbers for help or rescue."
Mountain climbers and group trekkers are accompanied by
local helpers. But thousands who trek alone to remote Himalayan
foothills or national parks make emergency rescue or help
difficult when they are in distress, authorities said.
Free SIM cards will benefit about 30,000 independent
trekkers who go to the remote areas every year. The cards will
be handed over to them with their permits.
Nearly 14 percent of 800,000 tourists to Nepal last year
came for hiking or climbing. Tourism contributes four percent to
the gross domestic product and employs half a million people in
the desperately poor country.
Assaults on or disappearances of individual travellers in
remote areas have tarnished Nepal's image in Western tourism
markets.
The peak climbing and hiking season in Nepal begins in March
and continues until May or early June, when the annual monsoon
rains make walking along the Himalayas risky.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)