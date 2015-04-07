By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 7 Stone-throwing Nepali
opposition protesters led by Maoists clashed with police in the
capital on Tuesday as they enforced a three-day nationwide
shutdown of schools, business and transport in the latest
violence to mar talks over a new constitution.
Police in helmets and carrying shields fired tear gas to
stop protesters attacking vehicles near the prime minister's
office, police official Kamal Singh Bam said. The protesters
burnt a taxi after dousing it with petrol.
The impoverished Himalayan nation wedged between India and
China emerged in 2006 from a civil war led by the Maoists that
left 17,000 dead. It abolished the monarchy in 2008.
Politicians have missed several deadlines to agree on a new
charter for the fledgling republic, and turmoil has increased in
recent months. At least two activists were injured in Tuesday's
clashes, a protest organiser said.
An opposition front led by Maoist former rebels sponsored
the biggest nationwide shutdown in five years to press the
coalition government to seek consensus on the first republican
constitution, seen as vital to ending instability.
"The strike is to exert pressure on the government that has
not listened to our demands in negotiations," Maoist leader
Dinanath Sharma said.
From dawn, opposition activists waving red hammer and sickle
flags fanned across Kathmandu to enforce the strike. Elsewhere,
activists threw stones and damaged half a dozen vehicles but no
serious injuries were reported, Bam said. Two dozen protesters
were detained.
Pashupati Murarka, of the Federation of the Nepalese
Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said one day of
shutdown caused losses worth $20 million and would scare away
tourists and investors and deny work to thousands of daily wage
earners.
"I am sick of the strike," said Dipak Adhikari, a government
employee who had to walk 8 km (five miles) to work. "I think it
only adds people's hatred towards the organisers."
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Nick Macfie)