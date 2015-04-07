(Adds shutdown cut short, updates arrests, injuries and damage)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 7 Nepalese Maoists leading a
nationwide shutdown amid violent protests and clashes with
police called off the strike on Tuesday as anger rose at the
disruption their drive for a new constitution was causing.
On the first of three days of strikes, opposition activists
fanned out across Kathmandu waving red hammer-and-sickle flags
to enforce the shutdown. Stone-throwing protesters damaged 17
vehicles and 50 people were detained for arson, police and
officials said.
The impoverished Himalayan nation between India and China
emerged in 2006 from a civil war between Maoists rebels and the
state and left 17,000 dead. Nepal abolished the monarchy in 2008
and the Maoists laid down their arms and embraced democracy.
But the disruption to daily life angered the public and
business groups, so an opposition front led by former rebels
responded by cutting short the strike late on Tuesday.
"We have withdrawn the strike due for Wednesday and
Thursday. There were suggestions from all sides including the
media that the strike should be withdrawn because it hurts the
common people," Maoist leader Dinanath Sharma told Reuters.
The Maoists want to split Nepal into federal states based on
ethnicity, which the government rejects. The strike aimed to
pressure the government to adopt the new constitution by a
consensus among the main political parties.
The government has said it plans to ratify the document by
the parliamentary majority it enjoys.
During the day, riot police fired tear gas to stop
protesters from attacking cars and motorcycles that ventured
onto the streets near the prime minister's office. Protesters
burnt three vehicles after dousing them with petrol.
Politicians have missed several deadlines to agree on the
new charter for the fledgling republic and turmoil has increased
in recent months. At least 11 people, including six police
personnel and five activists, were injured in Tuesday's clashes,
the interior ministry said.
In the town of Kavre near Kathmandu, protesters detonated a
cooking gas cylinder to scare the people, according to local
media reports.
The Federation of the Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and
Industry (FNCCI) said the one-day shutdown caused losses worth
$20 million and would scare away tourists and investors and deny
work to thousands of daily wage earners.
"I am sick of the strike," said Dipak Adhikari, a government
employee who had to walk 8 km (five miles) to work. "I think it
only adds people's hatred towards the organisers."
(Editing by Nick Macfie and Tom Heneghan)