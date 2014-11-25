KATHMANDU Nov 25 Visiting Nepal for a South
Asia summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped
plans to hold rallies at the birthplaces of the Buddha and a
Hindu goddess, after controversy over whether he was gaining too
much prominence inside Nepal.
Suspicion of India is common among South Asia's smaller
nations, and the sensitivies shown in Nepal would be a small
reminder for Modi as he seeks to show leadership in a region
scarred by ethnic and religious divides.
Modi earned some goodwill in May by inviting the region's
leaders, including arch-rival Pakistan, to his inauguration.
He will be hoping to follow up on that success during the
two-day summit of the South Asian Association for Regional
Cooperation (SAARC) in Kathmandu that starts on Wednesday.
SAARC summits bring together leaders from Afghanistan,
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri
Lanka. Power integration is high on the agenda for the eight
countries.
Modi had planned visits to Lumbini, the birthplace of the
Buddha, and Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, the heroine of the
Hindu epic the Ramayana. But in the past weeks, Nepal's
political parties argued over whether his rallies would draw
large crowds and amount to interference in domestic politics.
On Sunday, he formally dropped visits outside Kathmandu from
his plans, citing scheduling issues. Nepal's government blamed
security concerns for the controversy.
"The government wanted to have the civic reception in a
smaller place because controlling the crowd in a bigger ground
could be a problem," Prakash Adhikari, press advisor to Nepal's
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala, told Reuters on Tuesday.
PAKISTAN TENSIONS
As at past summits, a focus of attention will be on whether
the leaders of India and Pakistan take the opportunity for talks
to reduce tensions between their nuclear-armed states.
India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday refused to
rule out a meeting between Modi and Pakistan's Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif. Both were due to arrive in Kathmandu on Tuesday.
After the initial overtures to Sharif, relations between
India and Pakistan have again been punctuated by exchanges of
fire on the border in disputed Kashmir. Last month 20 people
were killed in the shelling.
"This is the moment for India to lead, by crafting a future
for SAARC that is not held back by India-Pakistan tensions,"
India's Hindustan Times said in a leader on Tuesday.
During his first six months in power, Modi has scored a
series of successes, including repairing battered ties with
Washington, but relations are proving more tricky closer to
home, where an assertive China has made inroads in recent years.
The summit will see a discussion led by some Nepalese
lobbyists about giving China a bigger role in the SAARC group
than its current observer status.
(Addditional reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)