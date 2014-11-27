(Adds energy pact signed, updates Kashmir death toll)
By Gopal Sharma and Frank Jack Daniel
KATHMANDU Nov 27 A brief meeting between
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani
counterpart on Thursday salvaged a summit of South Asian
leaders, with all eight countries clinching a last-minute deal
to create a regional electricity grid.
The pact at the summit's closing ceremony in the Nepali
capital, will buttress Modi's ambition for South Asia to become
a viable economic counterweight to China, which has made
sweeping inroads in the region.
Modi shook hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
at a mountain retreat outside Kathmandu and then again before
the curtain went down on the conference. Television showed the
two men smiling and exchanging a few words.
"Both are talking in a friendly manner," Nepal Prime
Minister Sushil Kumar Koirala told reporters, when asked if his
country, as summit host, had helped break the ice.
Except for these brief exchanges, the two leaders had spent
most of the summit cold-shouldering each other, however.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence
from Britain in 1947. On Thursday, the worst militant violence
in more than a year in the Indian part of disputed Kashmir
killed ten people, including three Indian soldiers.
The squabbling between the rivals is widely blamed for the
poor performance of the South Asian Association for Regional
Cooperation (SAARC), initially founded with the goal of moving
towards a European-style union.
Despite a free trade pact in force since 2006, high tariffs
and curbs on movement limit trade among South Asian nations to
just five percent of their total trade.
The grouping's failure to foster closer ties over the past
three decades has left the way open for China to step in, by
helping to build ports and roads.
China has observer status at the grouping. Vice Foreign
Minister Liu Zhenmin on Wednesday promised $30 billion for road
building in South Asia over five years, and suggested increasing
trade to $150 billion over the same period.
Modi announced an easier regime for business and medical
visas and promised to lower India's trade surplus.
Pakistan, which still refused to sign two other planned
pacts to boost cross border road and rail traffic, was
increasingly sidelined at the summit.
India and Pakistan have been trying for years to strike a
deal to share energy across their heavily militarized border in
Punjab, but Pakistan's army has resisted the effort. After
Thursday's pact it was not immediately clear if the army was on
board.
