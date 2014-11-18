(Fixes headline)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Nov 18 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif will bring his own car to a regional meeting in Nepal
next week, an official said on Tuesday, turning down an offer to
borrow a bulletproof limousine lent by Pakistan's arch rival,
India.
Pakistan will transport Sharif's car hundreds of kilometres
to Nepal's capital in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Leaders from eight nations meet for two days from Nov. 26
for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation
(SAARC).
Mistrust between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, the two
largest members of SAARC, have overshadowed the forum that was
formed in 1985 to help develop the world's least economically
integrated region.
"We have made arrangements for vehicles for all leaders for
the summit," Khaga Nath Adhikari, a spokesman for Nepal's
foreign ministry said. "If anyone wants to bring his or her own
car, we have no objection."
Nepal has two limousines and has rented six bullet-proof
cars from India for the visiting leaders.
Shankar Sharma, a former Nepali ambassador to the United
States, said the decision showed distrust between India and
Pakistan, which have fought three wars since independence from
Britain - two of them over the Muslim-majority Kashmir.
"They (Pakistan) may have their own suspicion about using
the car brought from India," Sharma said.
Adhikari said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also
bring his own car.
