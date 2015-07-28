By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, July 28
KATHMANDU, July 28 A temple in southern Nepal
known for the mass slaughter of animals at a festival there
every five years has indefinitely banned animal sacrifice,
India's Humane Society International said on Tuesday.
The twice-in-a-decade ritual of slaughtering tens of
thousands of animals at the Gadhimai temple, located about 90
miles (145 km) south of Kathmandu, has drawn international
condemnation from animal rights groups in recent years.
"Obviously we are very happy with this decision," said Manoj
Gautam of Animal Welfare Network Nepal, which has been
campaigning for an end to the slaughter.
"But it doesn't mean our job is done ... We need public
support and participation to make sure this ban is upheld," he
said. Temple officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Millions of pilgrims from India and Nepal regularly attend
the festival, where animals have been sacrificed in past years
to Gadhimai, a goddess of power.
According to the Humane Society International, an estimated
500,000 buffaloes, goats, chickens and other animals were killed
at the temple in 2009.
Those numbers dropped during the next festival in 2014,
after India's Supreme Court issued an order prohibiting animals
from being taken across the border to Nepal for sacrifice at the
festival, campaigners said.
Animal rights groups plan to spend the remaining three-plus
years before the next festival working in the Indian states that
border Nepal to spread awareness of the temple's decision.
Nepal's lawmakers are currently in the late stages of
preparing a constitution for the country. A Hindu kingdom until
2008, there is fierce debate over whether Nepal should be
declared a secular state in the new document.
"There will definitely be individuals who will not
appreciate this decision," said Gautam. "But I don't see any
groups or organisations coming out against this right now."
