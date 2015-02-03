By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Feb 3 Conservationists must try to
reduce the demand for tiger parts in China as part of a campaign
to save the big cats, wildlife experts warned at an
anti-poaching conference in Kathmandu.
Thousands of tigers once roamed forests in South and
Southeast Asia but numbers have plummeted to about 3,000
worldwide. Experts say poaching is fuelled by a thriving trade
in China, where tiger parts are prized as status symbols and
often used in traditional medicine.
"There is a culture among more and more wealthy people in
China (to own tiger parts)," said Michael Baltzer, leader of the
WWF Tigers Alive Initiative, referring to people who mount tiger
heads and decorate living rooms with rugs made from their pelts.
"Tiger farming in China encourages (poaching) by stimulating
demand for tiger parts," said Debbie Banks, head of the Tiger
Campaign at the British-based Environmental Investigation
Agency.
One hundred tigers a year have been killed for the illegal
trade since the turn of the century, said James Compton, Asia's
programme director for TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring
network.
The numbers are based on tiger parts seized and reported by
authorities, and suggests actual killings could be much higher.
Tigers would be hunted as long as there is such demand, said
Anil Manandhar of conservation group WWF Nepal.
"Our goal should not only be zero poaching, but also for
zero demand of wildlife parts," Manandhar told the conference.
Nepal is hosting the anti-poaching conference attended by
delegates from 13 countries and several conservation groups to
come up with a strategy to fight poaching in Asia.
India and Nepal are among countries praised at the meeting
for their efforts to raise tiger numbers and curb poaching.
India's tiger population increased by nearly a third to
2,226 in four years, a survey showed last month.
Nepal reported 198 tigers in 2013, with the population of
the elusive cats increasing by 64 percent in half a decade.
The country has marked two years since the last reported
case of a tiger killed by poachers in 2012, said Tulsi Sharma of
Nepal's Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation.
"This has been possible due to involvement of local
communities in conservation efforts," said Sharma, adding that
volunteers work as informers or guards to patrol national parks.
"Fifty percent revenue generated at national parks goes to
local communities to get them involved in anti-poaching drive."
