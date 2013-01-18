By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 18 Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, is
an ancient town dotted with Hindu and Buddhist temples, a riot
of colour and dust with clogged streets where stray cows and
dogs vie for rotting leftovers beside swanky malls.
The city is ringed by rolling hills and has many satellite
towns, such as Patan and Bhaktapur, which are popular with
tourists. The area has seven old monuments that are listed by
UNESCO as World Heritage sites, all within less than two hours'
drive.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge suggests how
visitors can get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
7 p.m. - Thamel, known as "a city within a city," is the
tourist hub of Kathmandu. For dinner try one the rooftop
restaurants that offer a fantastic view of the city skyline. For
music lovers there are restaurants that offer food and drinks
with accompanying live concerts.
9 p.m. - Pop into one of the many discos which are popular
with well-heeled Nepali youths.
SATURDAY
7:30 a.m. - After breakfast take a "heritage walk" through
the ancient parts of Kathmandu. In a few minutes are are in the
14th century, with narrow alleys and rutted streets, shops with
low, carved doorways and pigeons sitting on a maze of telephone
cables that swirl overhead from utility poles.
The walk goes past balconies jutting out of brick and mud
houses. Women with copper and brass trays of offerings such as
vermillion powder, rice, sandalwood paste and incense sticks for
figurines of Hindu and Buddhist gods rub elbows with street
vendors selling fresh vegetables and fruits.
Walk through the Ason, Indrachowk and Makhantole
neighbourhoods, which are lined with small shops displaying
wares that range from golden ornaments to brass and aluminium
utensils, before reaching the Monkeygod Gate palace, the ancient
seat of Nepal's kings.
9 a.m. - The palace has many tile-roofed temples sitting on
high brick terraces. The old white palace where Nepal's kings
were enthroned until the monarchy was toppled in 2008 is on one
side, and on the other is the cavernous Kasthamandap hall,
reportedly built from the wood of a single tree. Kathmandu is
believed to have derived its name from this.
The Kumari Ghar, the house of the virgin "Living Goddess" or
Kumari, is nearby. Enter through the low door into a courtyard.
Wait for the Kumari to appear in the second-floor window of an
elaborately carved red-brick building. She is a virgin chosen
from Kathmandu's Shakya clan who will serve the divine role
until the onset of puberty, when a new one is selected. Buddha,
the founder of Buddhism, also hailed from the same clan.
The girl, with a third eye painted on her forehead, is
worshipped as a power goddess. Before the monarchy was
abolished, the king of Nepal sought her blessings, a ritual now
performed by the president.
11 a.m. - Get a taxi and head out for Swayambhunath, a
magnificent monument sitting on top of a forested hill full of
monkeys. It has a stupa, or temple tower, with the ever-watching
eyes of the Buddha painted on top of a white dome. Climb about
200 metres (yards) of steep stone steps to the top of the hill,
or the taxi can take you up.
Swayambhunath is a complex of monasteries and temples. Monks
can be found jostling with locals to spin the prayer wheels and
chanting from Buddhist texts. Devout Buddhists believe spinning
a wheel can have much the same effects as reciting the mantras
or religious hymns. Walk in a clockwise direction and spin the
wheels with a slight rotation of the wrist.
12 p.m. - For lunch head to Thamel where there is a wide
selection of restaurants, including local and Indian cuisines as
well as Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese food.
2 p.m. - Experience Thamel, which is spread over 2.5 square
km (1 sq mile) and has about 3,300 shops selling everything from
salt to smart phones, restaurants, book shops, bars, discos and
shops selling climbing gear for mountain climbers.
Visitors can find Tibetan Thankas, or wall paintings, hand
woven carpets, huge curved knives carried by Gurkha soldiers,
and singing bowls, brass vessels that produce soft sounds when
struck with a wooden rod. Bargaining is advised.
6 p.m. - Window shop in Kathmandu's fashionable Durbar Marg,
or the King's Street, which is lined by posh hotels, shopping
malls and fast food shops including the KFC and Pizza Hut, the
only international fast food chains in Nepal.
8 p.m. - For dinner try juicy momos, or steamed dumplings,
which are served with pepper-hot sauce. There is also "Fire and
Ice," which serves pizzas and is popular with tourists.
SUNDAY
7 a.m. - Hail a taxi and head out Patan Durbar Square, a
complex of medieval temples and fabulous palaces built during
the reigns of the Malla kings, between the 10th and the 18th
centuries. It is also known as the art city because of its rich
collection of arts and architecture.
9 a.m. - Head to Bhaktapur, an ancient town 14 km (9 miles)
east of Kathmandu. It is known for its crafts, pottery,
magnificent temples, culture and festivals.
Noon - Take a taxi back to Kathmandu to the Narayanhiti
palace museum. It was a royal palace that housed the office and
residence of the King of Nepal.
A tour takes visitors goes through former royal bedrooms, a
meeting hall with stuffed tigers and a massive crystal
chandelier, guest rooms, the royal kitchen and the massacre
house, where in 2001 Crown Prince Dipendra killed his parents
and seven other royals before turning the gun on himself.
The tragic event marked the beginning of the fall of
monarchy in Nepal. Bullet marks can still be seen on the wall of
a nearby building, and only the brick outline remains of the
house itself.
2.30 p.m. - After a quick lunch take a taxi to Lord
Pashupatinath Hindi temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva,
the god of destruction. Non-Hindus are not given access to the
temple. But visitors can see the artistic shrine, roofed in
pagoda style with brass plates, from a hill across the sacred
but polluted Bagmati River and smell the smoke from nearby
cremation grounds.
