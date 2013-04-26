By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, April 26
KATHMANDU, April 26 Nepal risks more bloodshed
in the future if a planned panel set up to investigate crimes
committed during a decade-long civil war is given the power to
offer amnesty, a senior official from the UN human rights agency
said on Friday.
The volatile Himalayan nation is still recovering from a
brutal civil conflict which ended in 2006 and in which more than
16,000 were killed, hundreds disappeared and thousands injured.
Sabina Lauber, in charge of Nepal at the U.N. Office of the
High Commissioner for Human Rights, said giving amnesty to
anyone guilty of serious crimes ran counter to Nepal's
obligations to humanitarian law and would deny victims their
right to justice.
"The state of Nepal has an obligation to investigate the
truth and prosecute those responsible for grave human rights
violations," Lauber, on a visit to Nepal, told Reuters.
"Amnesty prevents genuine peace and risks new conflict," she
said after a meeting with conflict victims and human rights
workers in Kathmandu. "Victims don't forget these crimes."
Nepal's main political parties, including Maoist former
rebels, finalised an order last month to set up the Truth and
Reconciliation Commission as part of a Comprehensive Peace
Accord aimed at healing wounds left by the war.
As part of a deal, they included a clause allowing the panel
to grant amnesty in some cases. Victim groups fear the vague
wording is designed to let powerful rights abusers off the hook,
possibly even those guilty of serious abuses.
Both the security forces and the Maoists have been accused
of human rights violations including unlawful killings, torture
and rape during the conflict.
The army has promoted suspects while Maoists accused of
serious crimes occupy senior positions in the party.
In response to a petition from victims, the Supreme Court
has ordered the government not to set up the commission before
explaining to the court the decision to include the possibility
of amnesty. The next hearing is set for May 2.
In January, an army colonel vacationing in Britain was
arrested on suspicion of torture allegedly committed during
Nepal's civil war - the most senior Nepalese army officer held
for crimes dating back to the conflict.
In Nepal, the Supreme Court and district courts have issued
arrest warrants against those found guilty of rights abuses in
the past, but they have not been implemented. No one so far has
been arrested or tried in a civilian court for serious abuses.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Mike Collett-White)