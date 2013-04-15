By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 15 A Nepali television host has
earned the Guinness world record for the longest television talk
show in a marathon discussion about the founder of Buddhism
which lasted more than two days.
Rabi Lamichhane, a former TV journalist from Nepal turned
manager of a fast food restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland
returned to his homeland to talk on air non-stop for 62 hours
and 12 minutes, a feat certified by the Guinness World Records
as the longest marathon talk show.
"It was not difficult physically but sometimes I found it
hard to concentrate," Lamichhane told Reuters after emerging
from the studios of a local TV station.
The 36-year-old host talked with politicians, artists,
diplomats, businessmen, social workers and journalists about
contemporary issues mainly in the Nepali language with English
sub-titles on his "Lord Buddha was born in Nepal" show to beat
the Guinness record of 52 hours set in 2011 by two people from
Ukraine.
Guinness World Records allowed a break of five minutes every
hour. It was not clear how many people watched the show.
Lamichhane said he did not sleep during the show, ate mainly
fruits, drank up to 15 cups of coffee a day and lived on energy
drinks.
Lamichhane began the show on Thursday, aiming to clear up
what he said was a misunderstanding over the birthplace of
Buddha.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Paul Casciato)