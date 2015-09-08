KATHMANDU, Sept 8 Police in Nepal were searching
a river on Tuesday for the body of an American woman, more than
a month after she was allegedly beaten to death by her landlord
for money, an officer said.
Dahlia Yehia, 25, was killed in Pokhara, a city famed for
its lakeside views of mountains, and her body dumped in a river,
said Hari Bahadur Pal, a police superintendent in the town.
Yehia, a teacher from Austin, Texas, arrived in Pokhara on
Aug. 4 to help victims of twin earthquakes that devastated the
Himalayan nation this year, but was murdered three days later.
Police have detained Narayan Paudel, 30, who played host to
Yehia. Paudel had confessed to killing her for her money, in an
attack with a hammer, Pal said. He then threw the body into the
rocky gorge of the nearby Seti river.
"We are searching for the body for the past five days," Pal
said, adding that the search only began after the U.S. embassy
in Nepal informed police of the incident.
Police were using ropes to descend into waters at the bottom
of the deep, narrow gorge, to look for the body, he said.
Paudel jumped out of a window at the police station after
being detained and is being treated for a broken leg. He has yet
to be charged, and could face life in prison if convicted.
More than 8,900 people were killed in the twin earthquakes
this year, Nepal's worst disaster on record, which prompted a
massive international relief and rescue operation that drew in
aid groups and individuals to help.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Clarence Fernandez)