KATHMANDU, Sept 8 Police in Nepal were searching
a river on Tuesday for the body of an American woman who had
traveled there to help earthquake victims and was killed for her
money, an officer said.
Dahlia Yehia, 25, was murdered in Pokhara, a city famed for
its lakeside views of mountains, and her body dumped in a river,
said Hari Bahadur Pal, a police superintendent in the town.
Yehia, a teacher from Austin, Texas, arrived in Pokhara on
Aug. 4 to help victims of the earthquake that devastated the
Himalayan nation in April, but was killed three days later.
In Austin on Tuesday, Yehia was remembered as "one of the
cool teachers," by Wayside Schools Sci-Tech Preparatory
Principal Mary Brinkman in remarks posted on the Austin
American-Statesman newspaper website.
"She was a soft-spoken teacher but she always had a smile,"
Brinkman said of the teacher students called "Miss Y", who had
only been at the school for a few months before resigning to go
help in Nepal.
Police have detained Narayan Paudel, 30, who played host to
Yehia. Paudel had confessed to killing her for her money, in an
attack with a hammer, Pal said. He then threw the body into the
rocky gorge of the nearby Seti river.
"We are searching for the body for the past five days," Pal
said, adding that the search only began after the U.S. Embassy
in Nepal informed police of the incident.
Police were using ropes to descend into waters at the bottom
of the deep, narrow gorge, to look for the body, he said.
Paudel jumped out of a window at the police station after
being detained and is being treated for a broken leg. He has yet
to be charged, and could face life in prison if convicted.
More than 8,900 people were killed in this year's
earthquake, Nepal's worst disaster on record, which prompted a
massive international relief and rescue operation that drew in
aid groups and individuals to help.
