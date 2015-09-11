By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, Sept 11 A member of Nepal's armed
police was killed in the southern district of Mahottari on
Friday after protesters dragged him out of an ambulance on its
way to a hospital and assaulted him, a police official said.
In a separate incident, police shot and killed three
demonstrators in a neighboring district, bringing the death toll
to at least 39 in protests that erupted in southern Nepal after
a draft constitution was unveiled last month.
Nepal, which emerged from civil war in 2006, is in the final
stages of preparing a long-awaited constitution that would carve
the country of 28 million people into seven federal provinces.
Many in Nepal's southern plains, known as the Tarai, oppose
the plan which would split their narrow region and merge the
pieces into larger provinces with other ethnic groups.
Communities in the Tarai have traditionally close ties with
India, and complain of widespread and entrenched marginalisation
at the hands of political elites in Kathmandu.
"The area has been declared a riot-hit zone," said Kali
Prasad Parajuly, chief district officer in Dhanusha, where the
protesters were shot. "We are waiting to see if the army will be
deployed."
Several Tarai towns are under curfew and the army has
already been deployed to restore order in some areas.
On Friday morning, Nepal's three main political parties
agreed to halt the constitution drafting process in an attempt
to bring dissenting groups in the south on board.
But leaders of the Tarai Samyukta Madhesi Morcha, the chief
agitating group in the region, have already rejected the
government's invitation for dialogue, according to local
reports, calling for the withdrawal of the army from the area,
among other demands.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)