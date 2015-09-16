By Ross Adkin
BIRATNAGAR, Nepal, Sept 16 Police in Nepal fired
rubber bullets into a crowd of demonstrators killing four people
including a four-year-old boy, officials said on Wednesday, the
latest in a series of clashes over a plan to set up a federal
system.
More than 40 people, most of them protesters, have been
killed since a draft of a new constitution was presented in
August, with members of minority groups in the southern plains
rejecting the plan that would divide their homeland.
Proponents of the long-awaited charter, which could be made
into law as early as Sunday, say it will bring much-needed
political and economic stability to a nation recovering from
years of civil war and, more recently, two devastating
earthquakes.
But fierce opposition continues to the plan, which would set
up a federal system that would break up a belt of the southern
plains, known as the Terai, and merge it into larger provinces
with other ethnic groups.
Protesters in the southern district of Rupandehi threw
stones and petrol bombs at a convoy of trucks being escorted by
police on Tuesday evening, said chief district officer Bishnu
Prasad Dhakal.
"The police fired tear gas to try and disperse the crowd,
but were unsuccessful. Then they resorted to rubber bullets,"
said Dhakal. He said no live bullets were used.
A four year old boy was killed in the clash and three
protesters later died of their injuries, he said. Five
protesters and 20 police were injured.
An official at Universal Medical College, who declined to be
identified, confirmed five civilians were undergoing treatment
for bullet wounds in the hospital, but declined to say whether
the wounds were inflicted by live or rubber bullets.
The United States and India have both called for security
forces to exercise restraint in responding to the protests.
This week, lawmakers have met in the capital, Kathmandu, to
vote on each clause of the draft constitution, including one
that was rejected on Monday that proposed to make Nepal a Hindu
state.
If the document is endorsed by a two-thirds majority of the
legislature, the president could enact the constitution as early
as Sunday.
The government invited protest leaders from the Terai to
Kathmandu for talks last week, but the agitating groups have
rejected the overtures.
