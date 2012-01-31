By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 31 Nine-year-old Bhintuna
sat smiling in jewellery and a red and gold brocade bridal dress
as she held a tray of offerings, waiting for her turn to take
part in the ritual that would wed her to a god.
The schoolgirl is just one of hundreds of Nepali girls set
to take part in the rite that weds them to the god Vishnu over
the coming month, a symbolic time of weddings according to
tradition in this deeply religious, majority Hindu nation.
"It is fun. I am happy to wear new clothes and be with so
many friends," said Bhintuna.
The ritual, which takes place before a girl reaches puberty,
is one of three weddings that girls from the Newar community,
which dominates the Kathmandu valley that houses the Nepali
capital, undergo in their lives.
In a later ceremony she will "wed" the sun by spending 12
nights in a darkened room at the age of 11 or 13, a rite that
earns her additional protection. Her final wedding will be to
her real, human husband, usually around the age of 25.
The origins of the tradition are obscure but Rajendra
Rajopadhyaya, the priest who conducted the ceremony, said it
dated back at least several centuries.
One tale has it that parents of a girl were afraid that a
lewd entertainer in the court of the god Vishnu, known as the
god of protection, would flee with her, so they married her off
to Vishnu to keep her safe.
Hundreds of onlookers thronged the copper-roofed temple in
Kathmandu, lit by butter lamps and filled with incense smoke, as
80 girls between the ages of six and nine awaited their turn for
the ceremony, draped in long strings of yellow glass beads and
other finery.
Many held trays of auspicious offerings such as rice,
bananas and vermilion powder as they sat on the laps of their
parents before being "married" to the fruit of the wood-apple
tree, a representation of Vishnu.
After the ceremony the bride is offered a meal of rice with
buffalo meat and the home-brewed liquor called "aela," which is
like vodka.
Bhintuna's mother, 36-year-old Sirjana Sakya, sat at her
daughter's side and said she was reminded of her own childhood,
when she too performed the rite.
"I think my daughter will be emotionally independent and
capable of taking care of herself under the protection of her
divine husband," she said.
"I feel good because we are saving our culture."
Nepal officially became a secular nation and abolished its
Hindu monarchy in 2008, but the majority of its 26.6 million
people remain deeply religious.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Elaine Lies and Paul
Casciato)