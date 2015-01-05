KATHMANDU, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nepal's
capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt
to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport, a
senior government official said on Monday.
The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which
will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak
morning and evening hours.
"There were complaints that women are facing groping and
sexual harassment while travelling in crowded buses," Tulsi
Prasad Sitaula, a senior transport ministry official, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
There are no official figures for the number of sexual
assaults in Nepal, but police said reports of violence against
women - which include rape, domestic violence and molestation -
soared to 6,800 for the year up to July 2014 compared to 1,800
for the previous year. The rise is attributed to greater
awareness of gender crimes.
Operators said the buses would initially have male drivers
and that only one of the conductors was female, but they want to
recruit more women staff.
"We want to gradually employ female drivers and conductors
in these vehicles. But it is hard to find them," said Dharma Raj
Rimal of the National Federation of Transport Entrepreneurs
group which is behind the initiative.
"If there is demand and the service becomes popular, we plan
to expand to other routes in the city and extend its timing," he
added.
Female commuters in Kathmandu welcomed the move. "It is
safer as well as more comfortable, but the buses must also run
when it gets dark and when it is difficult for women to travel,"
said 17-year-old student Parbati Gurung.
The overwhelming majority of women polled in a recent survey
carried out by Thomson Reuters Foundation in the world's 15
largest capitals said they would feel safer in single-sex areas
on buses and trains.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma. Editing by Nita Bhalla and Emma
Batha)