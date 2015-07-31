(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Keith Wallis and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, July 31 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings' planned sale of shipper Neptune Orient Lines
(NOL) offers potential buyers a modern fleet at a
comparative bargain price expected to be around $2 billion,
industry and banking sources said.
The catch? The asset has lost more than $1 billion in four
years and may be on the block at a time when the global
container shipping industry is in the grip of a severe prolonged
downturn. The global sector's debt has nearly doubled to $86
billion over the past decade, said Rahul Kapoor, Singapore
director of Drewry Equity Research, with spot Asia to Europe and
transpacific container freight rates near six-year lows.
Still, industry sources say NOL's new ships and 2.8 percent
slice of the global container shipping business can be expected
to appeal to players seeking an edge over rivals.
Qatar-controlled United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) can be
expected to join the likes of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd AG
and Hamburg Sud in running the rule over NOL, these people said.
Temasek, with nearly $200 billion in assets, recently hired
Citigroup to seek buyers for the majority stake in NOL it
bought in 2004 for S$2.8 billion ($2 billion), the people added,
triggering the sale of the whole firm under Singapore rules. NOL
has made losses in five of the past six years, but the bank's
task may have become a tad easier after the shipper said on
Thursday it eked out a tiny net profit in April-June after six
straight quarters of losses.
Buyers would need to offer at least 30 percent more than
NOL's current market value of about $1.8 billion - the usual
premium paid to acquire a publicly traded company, bankers said.
Both Citi and Temasek declined comment.
"UASC now has much wider options since the Qataris took
control, and the Qataris want to be world-class in everything
they touch," said a Hong Kong-based structured asset banker
involved in shipping and transportation deals.
UASC, Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg Sud all declined to comment.
"The company has a duty to consider all options to maximise
shareholder value. Hypothetically if I receive a good price for
the business, we will always consider selling," said NOL Chief
Executive Officer Ng Yat Chung, speaking after Thursday's
results.
"What I can say now is that the company is totally focused
on returning the liner business into profitability," he said. In
line with that commitment, it sold its only profitable logistics
division for $1.2 billion this year.
Boosting NOL's appeal is the fact that a buyer would gain a
young fleet for around half the cost of new vessels, said Andy
Lane, a partner at Singapore's CTI Consultancy.
"My favourite motivation for the buy remains fleet renewal,"
said Lane. "There is global overcapacity, but shippers also need
to keep their fleets right-sized, flexible and young."
($1 = 1.3697 Singapore dollars)
