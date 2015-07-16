MOVES-HSBC Germany hires Werkmeister for global markets
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.
July 16 Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings has put up its struggling $1.7 billion shipping company for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), 65 percent-owned by Temasek, announced in February the sale of its logistics business to Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc for $1.2 billion. (on.wsj.com/1DiHPa9)
NOL's move to sell its logistics business had renewed market speculation of a sale of the entire company.
An NOL spokeswoman declined to comment, while Temasek Holdings was not immediately available after office hours. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Anshuman Daga in Singapore)
LAGOS, May 2 Nigeria's central bank has been working to make the exchange rates for its currency converge on the official and black markets, its spokesman said, and plans to offer $100 million on the forward market on Tuesday to boost liquidity.