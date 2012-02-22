SINGAPORE Feb 22 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected fourth quarter loss due to high fuel costs and lower freight rates.

NOL, 67.5 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a quarterly net loss of $320 million compared with a profit of $177 million a year ago.

The loss exceeded the average forecast of $134 million by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The company had previously said that it was likely to suffer a full year loss in 2011 as overcapacity in container shipping industry added more pressure to its profitability.

"Recent freight rates show signs of improvement. However the global economy remains uncertain," NOL said in a statement.

"The container shipping industry continues to face high fuel costs and overcapacity. If these conditions continue, financial performance will remain weak." (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)