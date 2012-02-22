SINGAPORE Feb 22 Singapore's Neptune
Orient Lines Ltd, the world's sixth largest container
shipping firm, reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected
fourth quarter loss due to high fuel costs and lower freight
rates.
NOL, 67.5 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a quarterly net loss of $320 million
compared with a profit of $177 million a year ago.
The loss exceeded the average forecast of $134 million by
four analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The company had previously said that it was likely to suffer
a full year loss in 2011 as overcapacity in container shipping
industry added more pressure to its profitability.
"Recent freight rates show signs of improvement. However the
global economy remains uncertain," NOL said in a statement.
"The container shipping industry continues to face high fuel
costs and overcapacity. If these conditions continue, financial
performance will remain weak."
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)