US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels despite tepid jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 27 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc : * Neptune Tech U.S.-listed shares down 26 percent to $2.45 in premarket; company to resume temporarily lay off 70 workers and resume operations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Board of directors has declared a 17 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 41 cents per share, payable Aug 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: