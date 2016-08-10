The logo of Intel is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Intel Corp said on Tuesday it would acquire startup Nervana Systems as the world's largest chipmaker bolsters its artificial intelligence capabilities.

San Diego, California-based Nervana will help develop Intel's artificial intelligence portfolio and enhance the deep learning performance of Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi processors, the company said in a blog post. (intel.ly/2bhcVZR)

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Investors in Nervana include Global Playground, CME Ventures, Lux Capital, Allen & Co and AME Cloud Ventures.

Allen & Co LLC is the exclusive financial adviser to Nervana in the deal.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)